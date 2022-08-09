The latest wave in Chelan | Lakeside Surf is home to world’s largest standing wave

Lakeside Surf is the world's largest standing wave built by the German company Citywave USA. The wave structure sits above Chelan’s mega-popular summer draw Slidewaters.
Pumping 1,000 gallons a second out of 12 pumps, the Lakeside Surf wave can be manipulated remotely to cater to the experience level of the surfer.
"We want people to come and enjoy Lakeside Surf and watch people surf," said co-owner Robert Bordner. "We are spectator friendly!"
Lakeside Surf offers free admission to watch the adventurous surfers. "It's a great place to come in the evening after work and relax."
River surfing in the United States began in the 1970s on the Snake River, with Jackson Hole, Wyoming, being perhaps the most famous surfing community in the country.
Whitewater parks with surfing venues are gaining popularity around the world and Bordner said that he and his brother, Burke, were seeking an opportunity that would complement Slidewaters.
Asked why they chose to build the world's largest wave, Bordner explained that they didn't want to be outdated by other surfing venues in the future. "They (Citywave) are building a larger one in Hawaii, but the generated wave will be separated into three lanes except for competitions," he said.
The facility has a Caribbean influence with lots of sand and a colorful seating area that forms a half-circle around the wave.
The wave itself consistently runs around 5 feet high but can be lowered for beginners. Music from Lakeside Surf Radio can be heard over the roar of the wave and, as an added bonus, Lake Chelan offers the perfect backdrop to the facility.
Facility general manager Jared Eygabroad, an experienced ocean surfer, began in February. "Most people are familiar with shallow sheet waves (found on cruise ships) and ours is a deep water wave where full fins can be used."
Eygabroad is also the Lakeside Surf Team coach that has 12 members — 11 boys and one girl from Chelan's middle school and high school. "We began in the fall of 2021 and held our first competition against each other in October," he said. "Competitions are a combination of mindset and carving tricks. It is an individual sport, but everybody builds off each other."
Bordner added that Lakeside Surf is working on organizing competitions. "We will use Citywave promotions to attract a base of surfers who will come," said Bordner. "We are seeing a good deal of travelers already."
In addition to the world's largest standing wave, Lakeside Surf has a full surf shop featuring branded apparel, surf boards, accessories and wet suits. An on-site taco truck offers Baja-style fish tacos made with fresh, breaded fish, along with shrimp tacos. The seating area overlooks the wave and Lake Chelan.
The Surf Bar serves beer from the Methow Valley’s Old Schoolhouse Brewery and soft drinks. A sand volleyball court, ping pong table and cornhole game fill the scene. Every Thursday evening, there’s an organized cornhole competition.
The pay-to-surf sessions are 45 minutes long. Lakeside Surf offers a private group rate for up to 60 guests for $2,500.
Lessons are also available for those who have never surfed, but would like to learn in a family friendly environment.
Lakeside Surf is open from April to the end of October. For more information on the facility, visit lakesidesurf.com/discover. You can also find videos of the facility on YouTube.
