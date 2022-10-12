The therapy in monstrosity

“Monster Love” has been Wenatchee artist Sara Hasslinger’s main theme for the past 20 years. Her focus really is on the “love” portion, not the “monster.”
“I like to create art with a heart — lots of color, something uplifting,” Sara pointed out.
The monsters Sara likes to make and help others construct are huge papier mâché masks. They’re helmets, really, as they fit over your entire head with room to spare. They are an expression of the inner self, be it scary or sweet.
Sara has given workshops on the monster masks to full classes at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. It’s messy business but fun for those who like getting their hands dirty and minds free.
The process begins with an inflated beach ball. That is the size of the mask/helmet to fit over a person’s head. The orb is then layered with lots and lots of torn-up paper pieces that have been dipped in glue. Are you beginning to see the messy part?
It takes three sessions of three hours each to complete the mask. First is the forming of the base, then the construction of the features with more goopy paper and finally, the painting.
Sara used to organize the base-head-making sessions at bars in Austin, Texas, (where she used to live) just for fun.
“So, real love happened,” Sara recalls with a grin. “A couple on a blind date came to one of the bar sessions and then years later they informed me they were getting married. They used the monster masks at their wedding.”
Sara’s monster love has had an impact as far away as Africa.
“I joined the group Comfort the Children (now known as Ubuntu Life) on a trip to Africa to generate something fun in the village,” Sara explained. “I taught a group of teens how to make the masks. It turned out to be an uplifter with lots of comradery.”
She has witnessed the transformative effect of the masks under some rather surprising circumstances, as well.
“There is a nude beach near Austin called ‘Hippy Hollow’. We held a mask parade there with the participants wearing nothing but the masks, at the same time mooning at the camera. After the event, one of the attendees came to me and said how he had never been comfortable with his body but the mask made all the difference. He felt liberated,” Sara said.
Sara has even used the monster mask making as a bonding opportunity in business settings.
“They had to let go of the hierarchy and perfections and just get creative,” she said. “The experience is opening and connecting.”
The masks can also be used as mascots. Sara created one for the Chelan Day of the Dead 2021 festivities and Link Transit has commissioned her to do one, as well.
There is more to Sara’s art than masks, however. She has a degree in art and is a jack of all trades in that sense.
“I’m currently designing a mural that will go on the wall by Café Mela on Wenatchee Avenue,” she said.
She has done other murals, both private and public, and hopes to find more similar work. Sara and Kimbris Bond collaborated to paint a colorful mural in the produce department at Plaza Super Jet on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee.
A booth titled “A.R.T.” at Apple Annie’s in Cashmere is yet another one of Sara’s artistic outlets.
“I’m an octopus,” she said with a chuckle. “I’m lucky to be able to work independently.
She certainly has extended those kind tentacles of creativity here and there, inspiring others to look beyond the mundane, everyday life.
“My focus is helping through creativity,” Sara said.
On the Web: artworx.studio