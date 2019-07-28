The Wine Issue

Welcome to Foothills Magazine



Foothills is a bi-monthly, full-glossy lifestyle magazine that features the joy and beauty of North Central Washington, which includes Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Chelan, Cashmere and more.



Our region is home to some of the most popular summer and winter hot spots in the state. With about 70 wineries, thousands of acres of fruit orchards, rugged mountains and, of course, breathtaking foothills, we are a destination for travelers from throughout the world.



Foothills captures this flavor and beauty with awesome photos and fun stories.