True calling | Chris Ward’s music career rolls on

The lights dimmed at Chateau Faire Le Pont one Thursday in August as Chris Ward strummed the first chords to Keith Whitley’s classic country song “When You Say Nothing at All.” A small crowd enjoyed wine and food as they sat and listened to his voice bounce off the brick walls. Ward is a regular here, playing both country covers and originals.
He's at home with a guitar in his hands, regardless of the size of audience. It's likely less stressful than some of circumstances he encountered during a long career in law enforcement that included a stint as a sniper and hostage negotiator on a SWAT team.
Music is Ward's natural language. Throughout his varying careers, music has always been a presence. He said he gained inspiration early on from Merle Haggard and The Beatles.
When Ward was around 15 years old, he worked as a bull rider in Spokane. During this time, a fellow rider introduced him to a local music talent.
“I was always singing and always played guitar,” Ward said. “I met a lady … (country singer) Bonnie Guitar. She got me up on stage with her one time. She said ‘you know, you’re really good. You should do this.’”
Guitar made an offer to Ward; he would move to Orting to take care of her horses, and he could play drums in her band.
Ward said he played in the group for a few years before enlisting in the Marine Corps when he was 19. He was an MP in the Corps and later attended the San Diego Police Academy. Following his discharge from the service, he married and moved to Van Nuys in Southern California, where he worked as a police officer and played in a band. There, he met Joe Simon, who financed a trip to Nashville for Ward to record some singles. Nothing came of it, but a seed was planted.
Later, Ward worked in law enforcement in Lacey, Washington, for 25 years before returning to Tennessee in 1990 with his family.
In Tennessee, Ward said he started to lean into the music scene, performing showcases with different record companies in Nashville.
Eventually, his work led to a record deal with Giant Records — a joint venture between Warner Bros. Records and record executive Irving Azoff — in 1994.
Ward wrote the single “See Ya” for the band Confederate Railroad in 1995, and released his debut single, “Fall Reaching,” in 1996. The song spent two weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at No. 68.
“One Step Beyond,” Ward’s debut album co-produced by Dan Huff and James Stroud, was released in 1996. His debut was also his last with Giant Records, and he returned to Lacey in 1997, where he served as interim police chief and commander.
“I had young children and got out of it,” Ward explained.
After retiring from his career in law enforcement, he has worked with his son Paul to continue writing and performing music.
“My son is very talented,” Ward said. “He’s a brilliant writer and guitar player; he’s actually better than me.”
Ward said some of his favorite originals to play are "Fall Reaching," "Shamrock Texas" and "Cowboys are Out There, You Just Can't See Them From the Road."
And as for a favorite venue?
"I don't really have a favorite," Ward said. "As long as they treat me nice, I like them."
Ward has produced six albums on his own since “One Step Beyond,” and said he’s working with Even Stevens, a producer based in Nashville, to continue his music career.
Ward currently lives outside of Leavenworth, and plays originals and covers throughout Washington. He's become one of the region's busiest performers, playing original songs and covers at wineries and other venues in North Central Washington and other parts of the state during much of the summer.
In October, he will head south for a few months to play shows in the Panama City Beach area in Florida. He said he will continue shows in Washington when he returns. He is on Facebook as "Chris Ward," where future show dates will be posted.
