 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

True calling | Chris Ward’s music career rolls on

The lights dimmed at Chateau Faire Le Pont one Thursday in August as Chris Ward strummed the first chords to Keith Whitley’s classic country song “When You Say Nothing at All.” A small crowd enjoyed wine and food as they sat and listened to his voice bounce off the brick walls. Ward is a regular here, playing both country covers and originals.

0906-foothillsmag-chrisward 07.JPG

After retiring from his career in law enforcement, Chris Ward has worked with his son Paul to continue writing and performing music. Ward currently lives outside of Leavenworth and plays country originals and covers throughout Washington state.
Provided photo A photo of country singer taken during the 1990s.

This is a promotional photo of Chris Ward taken during the 1990s.

He's at home with a guitar in his hands, regardless of the size of audience. It's likely less stressful than some of circumstances he encountered during a long career in law enforcement that included a stint as a sniper and hostage negotiator on a SWAT team.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred