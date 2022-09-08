 Skip to main content
Upon Further Review | 3 Wines and a Beer

Ancient Lakes Brewing Co. Antler Dance Amber

There is more than an exceptional wine AVA and concert amphitheater near Quincy. This little microbrewery is in the Quincy Public Market. Longtime Quincy resident John Cedergreen became inspired while touring Napa Valley when he realized that winemakers love a good beer after working with wine all day. In 2010, he opened a small brewery in the heart of Quincy’s wine country with the help of schoolteacher Mike Silk. Antler Dance is a ruby-hued amber ale that has citrus hops balanced by caramel malts. It is a beer that should please about every palate, just like a fruity red blend does in the wine world. Located at 1004 F St. SW in Quincy. The beer is available on tap for $5 a pint at Jack’s @ The Market restaurant at Quincy Public Market.

