Upon Further Review | A taste of NCW with Barb Robertson

There is more than an exceptional wine AVA and concert amphitheater near Quincy. This little microbrewery is in the Quincy Public Market. Longtime Quincy resident John Cedergreen became inspired while touring Napa Valley when he realized that winemakers love a good beer after working with wine all day. In 2010, he opened a small brewery in the heart of Quincy’s wine country with the help of schoolteacher Mike Silk. Antler Dance is a ruby-hued amber ale that has citrus hops balanced by caramel malts. It is a beer that should please about every palate, just like a fruity red blend does in the wine world. Located at 1004 F St. SW in Quincy. The beer is available on tap for $5 a pint at Jack’s @ The Market restaurant at Quincy Public Market.
Cave B Estate Winery 2020 Estate Sauvignon Blanc, $25
What some people do not realize is that before Cave B Estate Winery, there was Champs de Brionne Winery. The Bryan family started with the Champs de Brionne name when they first developed the property that would become Cave B Estate Winery and the Gorge Amphitheatre. The music-loving Bryans built the amphitheatre to entertain guests who visited the winery. They eventually sold the concert venue to concentrate on growing grapes to make world-class wines. They now have over 100 acres of vineyards, with some vines that date back 40 years. Their Sauvignon Blanc is a fan favorite. Aromas of fresh apricot, citrus and sweetgrass are the greeters. The palate is full-bodied, with a creamy style reminiscent of lemon meringue pie. The wine begs to be paired with a shrimp, scallop or crab dish.
Wine Girl Wines 2021 Lady of the Lake Pinot Gris, $30
The labels on the WineGirl wines make me smile. Winemaker Angela Jacobs is a biochemist with a fun-loving spirit. She has been producing wine for almost two decades and tries to make wines to suit every palate. The Lady of the Lake Pinot Gris uses grapes from the Clos CheValle vineyard in the Lake Chelan AVA. It has lovely notes of lime, lemon and green apple on the nose. The palate is light and dry with bright flavors perfect for a summer day. WineGirl Wines has tasting rooms in Leavenworth and Manson; the staff at both places make the tasting experience an enjoyable time.
Siren Song Vineyard and Estate Winery 2020 Matisse, $25
Siren Song Winery sits above beautiful Lake Chelan, next to Fielding Hills Winery and Nefarious Cellars on the south side of the lake. There is a wonderful veranda to enjoy the water views, the wine and the food from an onsite restaurant. Matisse is made with fond memories of Siren Song owners Kevin and Holly Brown’s time in France. The Chardonnay grapes are from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where the growing season is cooler. The Matisse has Braeburn apple and mineral aromas that lead into a sip that tastes of tart apple. Imagine sitting under an umbrella while a summer storm comes through and sprinkles the warm rocks around you. The wine has an element of this earthy quality. A simple fruit and cheese plate would shine with Matisse.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone