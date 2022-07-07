Upon Further Review | What is pink wine and why is it so popular?

Pink wine, or rosé, has gained in popularity over the past five years across all demographic groups. It is great for the beginner due to its low tannin level, and it is also a favorite of seasoned wine drinkers due to its flexibility with food.
A barbecue, wedding, Thanksgiving or solo drinking on the porch … rosé has it covered. There is something for everyone, whether it is more austere and elegant coming from Provence or off dry and fruity from North America. All rosé should be served chilled at about 45 degrees to bring out its best.
There are three common ways to produce rosé wines: maceration, saignée and blending.
Most of rosé is made by the maceration method. Maceration uses red grapes and lets the juice rest on the skins to gain pigment. When the juice gains the color and flavor the winemaker desires, the skins are separated and the whole batch of juice is fermented. The wine touches the red grapes for anywhere between two hours and 20 hours. The longer the contact, the darker and richer the product.
Saignée, pronounced san-yay, is when the juice is bled off during the first few hours of making a red wine. This portion of the juice goes into a different vat for fermentation. This not only produces a nice rosé, but it also concentrates the red wine. Only about 10% of rosé is made this way.
Blending white grapes with red grapes will also make a rosé wine. It only takes about 5% of red juice added to the white to make the color change. This is not a common way to make rosé, but it is quite common for sparkling wine.
Here are reviews for a quartet of local rosés you might enjoy:
Eagle Creek Winery 2020 Rosé de Syrah, $36
Eagle Creek is known as the oldest winery in Leavenworth with more than two decades of growing grapes and making wine. They have a tasting room on Front Street in Leavenworth. The original tasting room is up Eagle Creek Canyon, approximately five miles from downtown Leavenworth. You can rent this scenic site for small events. Eagle Creek’s 2020 Rosé de Syrah is a light salmon color in the glass and highlights peaches, herbs, and almond flavors on its medium bodied, dry finish.
Bear Barton Vineyard 2021 Allure Rosé, $40
Bear Barton north of Cashmere is one of the highest vineyards in Washington state. Due to the coolness in the higher altitude, they planted the Austrian white grape Grüner Veltliner, the Hungarian red grape Agria, or Turan as it is called in Europe, and the Austrian red grape Zweigelt. The 2021 Allure Rosé is a very pale salmon color that is quite pretty in the frosted bottle. Apricot, florals and spice dominate the nose. The palate is medium bodied with a rounded feel in the mouth. Biscuit and pepper linger on the finish.
Archibald James 2020 Sparkling Rosé, $29
Archibald James used the saignée of several red wines they produce to make this rosé. It was initially fermented in neutral oak barrels using indigenous yeast from the surrounding vineyard. The second fermentation occurred naturally in the bottle, creating a pleasing light bubble that lifts the fresh fruit flavors even higher. The color is a medium red with a slight yeasty haze in the glass. Sun-warmed raspberry, rhubarb and strawberry lift easily out of the glass. There are light tannins in the fruity wine that give the finish a slight grip.
Burke Vineyard 2020 Rosé of Syrah, $22
Burke Vineyards is a small estate winery on the Royal Slope in Grant County. For those unfamiliar with that area, it is about 10 miles south of George and Interstate 90. The Burkes originally grew alfalfa and hay as the generation before them had done. One day, their oldest son brought them grape vines, and the vision started taking shape. All four kids now help with the operations in some way, truly making this a family winery! Their Rosé of Syrah is a brilliant medium red that sparkles in the glass. Strawberry jam, blackberry and pie crust aromas are complemented by a smooth, round palate.