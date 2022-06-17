Upon Further Review

Union Hill Cider Co. Hopped & Hazy, $9.50 (500ml bottle)
As a fan of IPAs, I also have a weakness for hopped ciders. It was exciting to find another one in the Valley. The tasting room is near Highlander Golf Course and Martin-Scott Winery. The views are beautiful and a great spot to explore Union Hill's cider. Hopped and Hazy is made of three different apple varietals. Snowdrift crabapples lend complexity with their high acidity and strong tannins. The Rave — the baby of Honeycrisp and MonArk — brings sweetness and citrus to the blend. Muscat de Lense blends its French heritage and bittersweetness into a final product that complements the Mosaic and Liberty hops. In case you are thinking to yourself, “I don’t like hops,” the tagline for this cider is “If you like IPA then this is your cider; if you don’t like IPA then this is still your cider.”
Blewett Brewing Helles Lager
Helles Lager was created in the late 1800s as Munich’s answer to Pilsner. It is a bright, clear and elegant style of beer. Blewett Brewing does a wonderful job of making this comfort classic. It is hard for anyone not to like this beer since it is so refreshing. The flavor has lightly toasted barley and slight citrus notes. There is no hop bitterness and no heavy malt. Blewett Brewing started out as a pizzeria, and there is not much better than pizza and beer. As we enjoyed our lager, we ordered The Rancher which has chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, ranch dressing, green onion and parmesan cheese. Yum! Blewett Brewing is at 911 Commercial St. in Leavenworth, behind Front Street. You will find a broad selection of housemade beer, wine, ciders and, of course, pizza. Locals and tourists are repeat customers. Enjoy!
Crayelle Cellars 2021 Grenache Rosé, $25
The Crayelle Cellars rosé is like all Crayelle wines — graceful. One of the hallmarks of Craig Mitrakul’s winemaking is that he creates the elegant version of what the grapes can be in a glass. They are never fruit bombs, nor is there hidden sugar disguised as fruitiness. The Grenache rosé is 90% Garnacha (Spanish Grenache) and 10% Monastrell (Spanish Mourvedre). Rosé is such a pretty wine to look at; it always summons thoughts of spring. This one reminds me of pale peach-pink roses I saw in the Portland Rose Garden last year. That vision is echoed in the nose with crushed rose petals, apricot and raspberries. The palate is medium bodied with an array of berry and melon fruits. The acidity keeps the flavors fresh and bright. Crayelle’s downtown Wenatchee tasting room is open Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Martin-Scott Winery 2018 Montepulciano, $32
The majority of the world’s Montepulciano grapes are grown in central Italy, mostly in the Abruzzo region. However, we are lucky to have this easy-going grape varietal grown right here in the vineyards surrounding the Martin-Scott tasting room in East Wenatchee. As the cousin of Sangiovese, Montepulciano also exhibits the fruitiness and acidity of Sangio. Martin-Scott’s version fills the nose with red plum, Bing cherry and a hint of smoky spice. The aromas carry into the flavors that burst with fruit in a medium body. The tannins are below average, and the acidity above average, which give the wine a feeling of rich juiciness. The tasting room is open on the weekends. Take a trip over there, sip wonderful wine and watch the beautiful orchard blossoms sway in the breeze.