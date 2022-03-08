Watermill on the Ave plants local roots

Watermill on the Ave is the newest addition to a growing core of wine tasting rooms in downtown Wenatchee. The tasting room at 118 N. Wenatchee Ave. opened last fall, joining newly remodeled and expanded Stemilt Creek Winery just down the street, Horan Estates Winery and Crayelle Cellars on nearby Second Street and the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center & Tasting Room, also on Wenatchee Avenue.
“We looked at Leavenworth, Chelan and East Wenatchee, but we really liked the downtown Wenatchee meeting area. It’s really developing here,” said Arieca Devery, tasting room and Watermill brand manager. “People here deserve a nice place.”
The tasting room is a comfortable, stylish setting that only adds to the North 100 block of Wenatchee Avenue. The former American Shoe Shop location has been transformed into a roomy, high-ceilinged social space. There are dozens of tables and sitting areas that can be closed in during inclement weather, or opened up to outdoor sidewalk seating. Rather than individual tastings served at the bar, guests are seated at tables and offered flights of four wines that they can linger over and compare. Devery said the flights are a way of telling the story of the wines — where they come from and how they are made.
Wines can also be purchased by the glass or bottle. Ales and Watermill’s own Blue Mountain Ciders are also available, as well as a seasonal appetizer menu to complement the wines.
Watermill Winery was founded in 2003. It is operated by the Brown family of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, in partnership with the Foreman and Groff families of Wenatchee.
The Browns started growing diversified crops in the lower Walla Walla Valley nearly a century ago. Their focus turned to apples by the 1990s and the family is now Oregon’s largest producer of apples.
Dale Foreman, founder of the Foreman Fruit and Land Co., is a Wenatchee attorney who has served as chairman of the Washington Apple Commission and U.S. Apple Association. His family operates more than 2,000 acres of Washington orchard and vineyard. Alan Groff, Foreman’s son-in-law, is the company’s CEO.
The Browns planted their first vineyard on family land near Milton-Freewater in 2001 and started Watermill Winery in 2005. Estate vineyards have since grown to more than 200 acres in four different American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) throughout Oregon and Washington. Through partnerships with other grape growers, the winery processed more than 1,800 tons of grapes last year, producing about 5,500 cases of its own Watermill label wines, as well as custom-crush grapes and wines for other wineries, said Andrew Brown, Watermill’s director and head wine and cider maker since 2008.
“We want to be the premier processor for The Rocks, a full-service winemaker for our vine to bottle clients,” Brown said about the winery’s growing processing facility. The family remodeled the historic Watermill Building and 15-acre campus in Milton-Freewater for the task. Watermill’s original tasting room and the Blue Mountain Cider tasting room are also located there.
Estate vineyards in The Rocks and Walla Walla Valley AVAs have expanded to include vineyard sources in Yakima’s Rattlesnake Hills AVA and throughout the Columbia Valley AVA. The most recent addition to the Watermill vineyard portfolio is located in East Wenatchee.
The Rocks is famed for its Syrah, but also produces unique flavors from Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo and Rhône varietals like Grenache and Mourvèdre. The Walla Walla Valley and Rattlesnake Hills produce complex, spicy versions of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec. White wines including Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier are best made from vineyards in cooler climates farther north.
Brown said the company recently hired a team of winemakers to focus their skills on creating the best possible expressions of wines from each of the different regions. Sustainable farming practices like trellising, pruning and canopy management also play a part in creating distinctive, high-quality wines.