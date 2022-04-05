WINE | Ancestry Cellars: It all goes back to family

Jason Morin fondly remembers helping his grandfather, Nick, make wine in the basement of their home near Gig Harbor. Jason was only in third grade so he doesn’t recall what the wine — available to him only in a highly watered-down version — may have tasted like. But the idea of making wine that would bring people together for lively family meals stuck with him.
So much so that he and his wife, Erin, decided to open their own winery in 2011 and name it Ancestry Cellars.
The couple have honored their families well. Ancestry Cellars, with a busy tasting room in Manson and wine production in Chelan Falls, has been a perennial award winner for luscious European style wines that tribute the family heritage. The winery’s 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Reminiscence Riesling were Double Gold Medal winners at 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards, while its 2017 Provocant Red Blend and 2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc were Gold Medal winners in the same competition.
“It was a cool experience that I wanted to translate into a business,” Jason said about working with his grandfather. Nick was a commercial fisherman, like his own father. Jason’s father owned a lumber yard and hardware store but also fished commercially. Jason grew up working the fishing boats and working in the lumber yard. The family would often come together for dinners, celebrated with Nick’s wine, a traditional part of the family’s Croatian and Italian heritage.
It was only after earning a degree in biology at University of Puget Sound and a successful career in pharmaceutical sales while based in the Seattle area that Jason grew more serious about his own winemaking. He had enjoyed crafting his own beer and wine as a hobby, but had also learned to appreciate the sophistication of fine wines while entertaining clients and collecting wines during his sales career.
He and Erin took wine appreciation classes through South Seattle Community College’s Northwest Wine Academy in the late 2000s. Jason continued through the school’s winemaking program and made wine in its cooperative wine production program from 2009 to 2011.
Those first wines led to his first solo commercial effort and bonding. Ancestry Cellars was born in 2011. Ancestry’s first wines were made in Woodinville, the Seattle area’s epicenter for explosive growth of Washington’s wine industry. The family opened a tasting room there, convenient while the Morins lived in Renton, where Erin was a school administrator. A second tasting room was opened 2016 in Manson, where Jason and Erin hoped to one day raise their family near the scenic lake. Jason became a full-time winemaker that year and moved production to a shared facility at Chelan Falls, operated by Larry Lehmbecker of Vin du Lac Winery.
The family moved from Renton in 2018 when Erin was hired as principal for Chelan’s Morgen Owings Elementary School. Their children, Nick and Olivia, are students there.
Ancestry Cellars wines are sourced from the Columbia Valley American Viticulture Area, with a greater number of them coming each year from the Lake Chelan AVA, within the Columbia Valley AVA. Cabernet Sauvignon will continue to be sourced from the Red Mountain AVA, one of Washington’s premier districts for full-bodied red grapes.
“We’re trying to increase our focus on Lake Chelan, but the area is still young,” Jason said. That said, he has shifted to local vineyards as harvests increase and grapes become available for his Chardonnay, Riesling, Sangiovese, Malbec and Merlot.
“This area is so promising,” he said. The soils and lake effect on climate are showing the region to be just as superior for growing grapes as it has for decades producing world-famous apples. And then, there’s the pristine waters and magnificent mountain views that bring tourists to Lake Chelan in larger numbers each year, making the area one of America’s hottest wine destinations.
Jason said the first year of COVID was tough for everyone, but business has really picked up at tasting rooms the past two years. The Manson tasting room has been able to expand outdoor seating. Music, yoga, game nights and other seasonal entertainment are regularly held in Manson, as well as Ancestry’s tasting room in Woodinville. The Morins’ move to Chelan allows them to have more of an onsite presence at the Manson tasting room and be a full partner in the Lake Chelan community.
“I love the atmosphere that goes with wine,” Jason said. “It’s a family thing, always an intimate experience.”