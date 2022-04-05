WINE | Reviews

Doghaus Brewery Chow Chow Maple Stout
Doghaus is a hidden nano-brewery in Leavenworth that is worth the effort to find. It’s at the end of 9th street towards the river, underneath The Loge accommodations. Although it is very small in size, it has a big personality. It’s owned by four brewers who are usually on premise, and, if you’re lucky, you can meet the pawtender, Luna. The brews change seasonally but I had the chance to sip the Chow Chow Maple Stout. The aromas smell like when someone in your household gets up before you do and makes coffee, bacon and pancakes. It’s a cozy feeling to be warm and cuddly while enjoying that smell. Chow Chow Maple has 6.4% ABV and 37 IBU. They do not have cans or bottles to buy, but they will fill up a container you bring, or they have some there for you to buy and fill up. It’s hard to go wrong when the motto is Pet Dogs, Drink Beer, Repeat.
Boudreaux Cellars 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, $75
Way back in the beginning, when the winery was just a twinkle in Rob Newsom’s eye, his nickname was Boudreaux. His buddy, Gary Figgins of Leonetti Cellar fame, hung the Boudreaux name on Newsom, after a folklore character in Louisiana known for his adventuresome spirit and humorous nature. When Rob made his first wine, Figgins christened it Cru Boudreaux, and the name stuck. The 2015 Cabernet has an array of ripe dark fruit in the nose with pencil shavings and mineral notes. The palate is smooth with integrated tannins and acidity. Dried black cherry and cigar box linger on the finish. You can enjoy Boudreaux wines in two Leavenworth locations. One is a Front Street tasting room and the other is at the winery, nine miles up Icicle Road. You must make an appointment and a minimum purchase at the winery.
Ancestry Cellars 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, $55
Jason Morin vinified grapes from the renowned Red Mountain AVA for this reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. The AVA slopes face southwest with large swings in night and day temperatures. Combined with the hot, dry weather, breeze and poor soil, it is a recipe for small clusters, focused flavors and great wine. Vintage 2017 was cooler with zippy acidity that lends itself to aging. Blackberry, black currant, bay leaf and gravel form the nose and continue onto the palate. The mouthfeel is elegant and structured with dark fruit, herbs, minerals and a caramel latte finish that lingers. The wine was excellent with braised short ribs. You can find Ancestry tasting rooms in downtown Manson and Woodinville.
Karma Vineyards 2018 Gewürztraminer, $27
The name Gewürztraminer means spiced or perfumed Traminer. Although Traminer is the name of an ancient grape varietal, Gewürztraminer was named after the northern Italian city of Tramin, near the German border. The pretty varietal now lives in various parts of the U.S and thrives in cooler climates. Karma grows the varietal on its estate vineyard overlooking Lake Chelan. The warmth of the sun helps ripen the grapes, but the evenings make sure the grapes get the cooler temperatures that keep the acidity in the finished wine. Karma’s Gewürztraminer has lovely aromas of honeyed grapefruit, apricot, candied ginger and allspice that effortlessly fill the nose. The palate is dry and full of citrus, spices and florals. It is the perfect wine to toast the arrival of spring. Pair it with Thai, Indian or Vietnamese fresh rolls. Cheers!