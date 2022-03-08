WINE | Upon Further Review

Reviewer Barb Robertson of Wenatchee earned advanced certification through London-based Wine and Spirit Education Trust and is currently working toward higher-level diploma through WSET. She also earned degree in marketing from Central Washington University and owned The Wine Bin retail shop in Wenatchee for five years as well as the Mission Street Bistro Wine Bar for 14 years. She has worked in the Northwest wine industry for more than 15 years, including sales, production and marketing.
She is currently a wine industry specialist for Saxco International packaging company and was a judge for the 2011-18 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition, the 2017-20 Cascadia Wine Competition and Wine Press Northwest’s 2020 Platinum Judging.
Watermill 2019 Hallowed Stones Syrah, $45
The Rocks District is a distinctive AVA in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Most people visiting Walla Walla assume the area is in Washington, but it’s on the border and is technically in Oregon. Twenty-five years ago, the landscape was dominated by orchards, but as news travelled about the glorious wines being made from a few pioneering vineyards, the trees disappeared, and the vines took over. Currently, there are 472 planted acres with 133 more acres being developed. The top varietals are Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache. This Watermill Syrah is stylistically refined with grapes that can easily be over the top with high PH. The aromas are fresh raspberry with dark flowers and mineral funk. The palate takes it another step with deep black raspberry, pepper, herbs and savory game on a balanced mouthfeel with smooth tannins. The finish has a pleasing, fresh quality. This is a great introduction to the Rocks District for the uninitiated. Check it out at their tasting room in downtown Wenatchee.
Vibe Cellars 2019 Gemelli Super Tuscan, $40
Vibe Cellars is a family business with roots in Piedmont, Italy. They’ve been making quality wines for generations with the purpose of bringing family and friends together. They bring the same attitude to their Manson winery with the goal of creating excellent wines, lasting friendships and positive memories. The 2019 Gemelli Super Tuscan is 75% Sangiovese and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon. Expressive cherry, berries and florals are a lovely greeting as the glass is swirled. The Sangiovese provides food-friendly acidity while the Cabernet grounds the palate with restrained tannins. The wine has picked up several awards, so make sure you try this beauty before it’s gone. Nothing but good vibes here.
Tildio 2018 Estate Tempranillo, $45
The first Tempranillo I tasted from Washington came from Tildio well over a decade ago (Wow, time flies as you taste good wine). Katy Perry had worked for prestigious wineries in California and Washington before deciding to start a winery with her husband, Milum. They each bring strength to their business including the courage to invest their resources into the burgeoning Chelan wine industry with a varietal that wasn’t often seen in those days. The wines have always been well made, with a certain elegance that comes from their estate vineyard, as well as Katy’s deft touch. Cherry, new leather and spice fill the nose, sweet heirloom tomatoes and vanilla join them on the palate. The tannins provide a firm foundation without getting in the way of the complex flavors. Visit them above Rose Lake in Manson.
Obelisco Late Harvest 20, $45
Most wine lovers know the Cabernet Sauvignon grape very well, but probably not in this rendition. Obelisco left the grapes on the Red Mountain vine until December as an experiment. The result is a unique take on a wine people usually pair with a steak dinner. The aromas reminded me of cherry licorice and dried fruit. Although it is sweet, there are a lot of other sensations to pick up. The tannin provides a nice balance to the sweet plum and dried Bing cherries in the wine. This is all the dessert you need to end a special meal, but aged cow or sheep milk cheese with an assortment of dried fruit would be a nice addition. Obelisco is a 30-acre vineyard on Red Mountain. The wine is made in Woodinville, and they have a tasting room in Leavenworth. If you’re in the mood to be pleasantly surprised, this wine is for you.