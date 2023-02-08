WENATCHEE — The coming week's live music includes events on Tuesday for Valentine's Day. Area venues feature musicians who play piano, country, folk and rock 'n' roll. Wineries near Lake Chelan remain the mainstay for atmospheric shows.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Bryson Evans plays music with roots in classic country and Americana sounds.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Dan Quigley performs as “The Piano Man of Chelan.”
Friday
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire le Pont Winery. The Confluence Jazz Trio performs.
6 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Hans Joseph Hessburg performs in the lobby on piano.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. The Skiffs are the trio of Darik Peet, Kountry Kate and Mike Bills who perform live music together.
Saturday
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Bryson Evans plays guitar, fiddle and some banjo in an acoustic country singing, storytelling style.
3-6 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. Mel Peterson performs a fusion of contemporary pop, jazz standards, classic country, gospel and R&B music.
4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson. Owen Barnhart’s musical sets include soulful banjo, fingerpicked guitar and a crystal-clear voice, as said on the Facebook event page.
5-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. The Skiffs play classic country and radio rock favorites.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire le Pont Winery, Well Strung performs danceable jazz music.
6-9 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Wenatchee Big Band's “Circle of Hearts Dance” is for all ages and open to the public for $25, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.
8-10 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, The Kyle and Darrin Band plays in the lobby.
Sunday
2 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. A chamber music concert in Canyon Wren Recital Hall.
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Brittany Jean plays folk music.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. Mike Bills plays a blend of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, classic country, pop, reggae and jazz.
Tuesday Feb. 14
6-8 p.m. at Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth. The Ruthless Mercenaries sing and strum guitar from five decades of rock ‘n’ roll.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire le Pont Winery. Dan Quigley performs live for Valentine’s Day.
6 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa. Joey Jewell sings.
8 p.m. at Johnny’s Pub, 845 Valley Mall Pkwy. East, East Wenatchee. The Fred Bauer Band plays live with no cover charge.
