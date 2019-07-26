July 26-- Jul. 26--Nearly 100 canoes arrived this week on the shores of the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds -- the final stop in the annual Tribal Canoe Journey.
The Lummi Nation hosted this year's event, dubbed Paddle to Lummi, for the first time since 2007.
After final canoes landed on Wednesday, July 24, protocol, or the sharing of songs, tradition, ceremony and food, continues through Sunday night, July 28.
"I encourage all of you from Whatcom County, Blaine, Canada, Seattle, to come join us," said Jay Julius, Lummi Nation chairman. "Today's just the beginning of what's going to be a great week and a great weekend."
Due to limited parking and the closure of Lummi View Drive through Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m., buses have been arranged to take guests from designated parking lots to the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds. Those parking areas are located at:
-- Silver Reef Casino -- South lot.
-- Near Smokey's Firework Stand on the corner of Ferndale and Slater roads.
-- Northwest Indian College: Lummi Library and Coast Salish Institute.
-- RV Parking: Eagle Haven on the corner of Haxton Way and Smokehouse Road.
-- Boat trailer parking: Corner of Haxton Way and Cagey Road.