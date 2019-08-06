Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--Communities throughout Clark County will join millions of neighbors across the country tonight for National Night Out, a celebration aimed at strengthening relations between police and the people they serve.
National Night Out is also a time for neighbors to get to know one another better, according to Judi Bailey, neighborhoods coordinator for the city of Vancouver. She said police officers and firefighters will attend as many of the events as possible.
This year, nearly a dozen Vancouver neighborhoods registered a National Night Out event. The cities of Ridgefield and Battle Ground will also hold events.
Some events may be a simple meet-and-greet, while others will have food, games and family activities. One neighborhood association's website boasts a bounce house and face painting.
In past years, Esther Short Park has been a popular destination on National Night Out; but this year, there's no event planned there. Bailey said the neighborhood association instead partnered for Fire in the Park, the largest childhood injury prevention event in Clark County.
Megan Redon, chair of the Kevanna Park Neighborhood Association, said her group funded the event with money raised throughout the year. The neighborhood association will provide hot dogs, and neighbors are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
"We do it every year," Redon said. "At least the last six years, if not longer."
Carrie Schienle, treasurer of the Ogden Neighborhood Association, said this is the first year her neighborhood has participated in National Night Out.
"We planned it like a fun evening," she said. They will have sandwiches, chips, drinks and ice cream, along with games for kids.
Schienle said the neighborhood used to host a summer social event, but for the past few years, it was canceled due to the heat.
"I'm hoping we get new faces," she said of the National Night Out event. "That's the whole point of it, to get to know your neighbor and get to talk to local police."
National Night Out Events
Vancouver
--First Place Neighborhood Association: 5 to 6 p.m. First Place Park, Northeast 16th Street and Northeast 151st Avenue.
--Rose Village Neighborhood Association: 5 to 7 p.m. Washington Elementary School, 30th and S streets.
--Central Park Neighborhood Association: 5 to 8 p.m. Quarnberg Park, 2101 E. 13th St.
--Fircrest Neighborhood Association: 5 p.m. to dark, LeRoy Haagen Memorial Park, Northeast Ninth Street and 136th Avenue.
--Northfield Neighborhood Association: 5 p.m. to dark, Northfield Park, Southeast 172nd Avenue and Southeast 18th Street.
--Kevanna Park Neighborhood Association: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kevanna Park, 10500 N.E. 47th St.
--Northwood Neighborhood Association: 6 p.m. Van Fleet Park, 900 block of Flint Avenue near Topeka Lane.
--Evergreen Highlands Neighborhood Association: 6 to 8 p.m. Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church, 5701 MacArthur Blvd.
--Lewis and Clark Woods/Wildwood neighborhood associations: 6 to 8 p.m. Riverview Elementary School, 12601 S.E. Riveridge Drive.
--Ogden Neighborhood Association: 6 to 8 p.m. Peter S. Ogden Park, 8100 N.E. 28th St.
--Southcliff Neighborhood Association: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southcliff Park, corner of Umatilla Way and Oregon Drive.
Battle Ground
--Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance: 6 to 8 p.m. Kiwanis Park, 422 S.W. Second Ave.
Ridgefield
--City of Ridgefield: 6 to 8 p.m. Abrams Park, Division Street.