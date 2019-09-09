TEL AVIV, Israel _ Israel has uncovered additional secret sites that are part of Iran's nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday in a televised statement.
One of the important sites among them, he said, is a nuclear weapons development site in Abadeh, south of Isfahan. As soon as Iran understood it had been found, he said, they destroyed it in an effort to cover it up _ which he demonstrated with before and after satellite images of the site.
Netanyahu made the announcement the same day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors convened in Vienna and confirmed that Iran has doubled the number of certain advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium.
Netanyahu also said that IAEA inspectors found nuclear material in a secret Iranian atomic warehouse in Turquzabad, Tehran, which he alerted the United Nations to last year. He had called on the IAEA to inspect the site.
"Today I inform you that the IAEA inspectors found in Turquzabad nuclear material, uranium, which Iran hid in contravention of its international obligations," he said.
"This is a very serious violation of the NPT, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he added.
"This is what I have to say to the tyrants of Tehran: Israel knows what you're doing, Israel knows when you're doing it and Israel knows where you're doing it. We will continue to expose your lies," Netanyahu continued.
He also called on the international community "to wake up, to realize that Iran is systematically lying" and to "to join President Trump's sanctions to exert more pressure on Iran. The only way to stop Iran's march to the bomb, and its aggression in the region, is pressure, pressure and more pressure."
Netanyahu's announcement came eight days before the country holds a repeat general election and he was accused by his opponents of election propaganda at the expense of security.
Iran rejected Netanyahu's claims.
"The possessor of REAL nukes cries wolf-on an ALLEGED 'demolished' site in Iran," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted late Monday.
Zarif referred to the "B Team" _ meaning Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman _ saying they "just want a war, no matter (the) innocent blood (that would be spilt)." Israel and Iran are staunch regional foes.
Earlier Monday, in a statement to the agency's board in Vienna, acting IAEA chief Cornel Feruta said he urged Iran to clarify whether it has declared all of its nuclear facilities, materials and activities to the IAEA.
"Time is of the essence," he said.
IAEA inspectors verified on Sunday that 22 centrifuges of the IR-4 type were installed at Iran's enrichment plant in Natanz, up from 11 that had been there over the past few months, according to IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl. The numbers of other types of centrifuges stayed roughly the same.
However, none of these machines that are still in the development stage were operating at the weekend.
Iran's new efforts to advance enrichment technology could eventually help it to build stocks of higher-grade uranium at faster rates, reducing the time it would take Tehran to produce material for nuclear warheads if it wanted to.
The 2015 nuclear deal placed strict limits on Iran's uranium production that can be used for fueling reactors or filling warheads. Economic sanctions were eased in return, but the United States pulled out of the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump.
European allies who opposed the U.S. withdrawal have tried to help Iran circumvent US sanctions and keep the deal alive, but Iran says these efforts have been insufficient so far.
In recent months, Tehran had started moving away from the pact by surpassing limits on the allowed amount and purity level of uranium.
Feruta met Zarif and other senior officials in Tehran on Sunday to get updates on the Islamic Republic's latest move concerning centrifuge research and development.
Feruta urged his counterparts to cooperate fully with the IAEA over all efforts to verify that Iran has fully declared its nuclear program.
"I also stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to agency questions related to the completeness of Iran's safeguards declarations," Feruta told the IAEA board.
The IAEA concluded in 2015 that Iran had carried out various activities related to developing a nuclear warhead until 2003.
When Iran agreed to the nuclear pact that year with the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, these major powers essentially decided to stop probing the past and to focus on curbing Iran's current nuclear activities.
