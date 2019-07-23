YAKIMA — Just a few months ago, Byron Borton had a different rollout plan for The Lodges in West Yakima, the new apartment complex he is building along Midvale Road between West 64th and 72nd avenues.
The initial plan was to build the first 150 apartments this summer and fall, then add 24 to 30 units every few months until the 426-unit development was complete.
But after receiving hundreds of inquiries, Borton knew he had to speed up the construction pace. Rather than taking a few years to complete the development, he now plans to have the apartments completed within a year. The first 24 units will be ready this fall, and now the plan is to have 24 to 30 units come online every four weeks.
Rents for The Lodges range from $650 a month for a studio apartment to $1,300 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.
"It looks like we'll be able to rent out the units fairly easily," Borton said.
Construction of The Lodges is the most visible sign of increased multifamily housing in west Yakima and West Valley, an area that historically expanded through single-family home construction.
Single-family homes are becoming more expensive and are now selling at prices once unheard of in the Yakima area. During the first six months of the year, the average home price was $238,672, a 4.8 percent increase from a year ago, according to Headwaters-The Source, a Selah-based firm.
Meanwhile, the supply of available rentals remains low. The vacancy rate for all apartment units in Yakima County was 1.2 percent at the end of March, according to the latest study from the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
The study doesn't include nonapartment rentals, such as single-family homes or duplexes or apartment complexes with fewer than 20 units. The vacancy rate could be as high as 3 percent, but that's still pretty low, said Joan Davenport, community development director for the city of Yakima.
"We have a shortage of housing for the demand," she said.
Space available
West Valley has far more vacant land than any other part of the Yakima area, making it a prime location for new housing, especially multifamily units.
Yakima City Council District 7, which includes the part of West Valley within the city limits, has 173.5 acres of vacant land zoned for multifamily residential use, according to 2017 estimates by BERK Consulting. That is 71 percent of all vacant multifamily land citywide.
The council district also has 393 acres zoned for two-family residential, or 68 percent of the citywide supply.
Davenport, along with other city staff and the Yakima City Council, have had extensive discussions on how the city can better respond to housing demand, especially the need for more affordable housing.
Increasing the housing density of vacant properties is a crucial part of that discussion, Davenport said.
Multifamily developments, such as The Lodges, contribute to that increased density. However, the city is also looking into zoning policies that would allow more building flexibility on property zoned for single-family homes. That includes allowing duplexes and triplexes on select single-family home parcels or encouraging construction of accessory units, which are smaller housing units located within a single-family home property, which is more common in larger cities.
"I think we're going to see a lot of little tweaks (to zoning) in the West Valley area, as well as all of Yakima," Davenport said.
Davenport knows this will be a big adjustment for the area, and the city will not proceed with any of these options without numerous conversations with residents.
"Community engagement is going to be super important," she said.
A changing community
There's a good reason for this: Multifamily developments in West Valley, such as The Lodges in West Yakima, were once a tough sell.
Just 20 years ago, most of West Valley was orchards and agricultural properties. By the mid-2000s, several new single-family housing divisions were built, establishing the area as more of a suburban bedroom community for the city of Yakima.
Around that time, the city of Yakima began to annex several West Valley neighborhoods, the first signal of urbanization for parts of West Valley.
However, residents weren't ready for a more populated and urban West Valley, given the number of protests over a variety of proposed multifamily developments during the mid- to late 2000s. The arguments centered around the negative impact such developments would have on less-dense single-family residential neighborhoods.
Walmart opened a supercenter at 64th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in 2009, but only after coming out of a yearslong legal battle with neighbors who argued that it did not make sense to put a commercial development in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
A decade later, the area is now home to several small strip malls, restaurants and other businesses. Naturally, multifamily development in the area would follow, Davenport said.
"You look at the commercial nodes that are starting to take place in the west part of Yakima. ... We see the beginning of some urban-type development in West Valley," she said.
The Lodges is on property formerly owned by Congdon Orchards, which also sold property for Walmart and other commercial developments. The new restaurants, services and retail make the apartments more attractive to prospective residents, Borton said.
"I'm happy (those places) are there, so they have stuff to do and places to go," he said.
More housing options
Borton's focus is to fill the 426 units he has planned for the development, but he said he's open to buying more property to expand The Lodges development if demand warrants it.
In the meantime, Borton will expand another apartment complex he developed, the Castle Creek Apartments at 5200 W. Nob Hill Blvd. He recently purchased property that would enable him to build another 36 units.
That effort, along with recent construction of duplexes and other multifamily housing units by other developers, will provide more variety in housing options for those who want to live in west Yakima and West Valley.
"You're going to see rental vacancy open up a little," Borton said.