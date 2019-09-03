Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--Seattle has a new Catholic archbishop.
Paul D. Etienne was appointed Tuesday to be the sixth archbishop of the Seattle Archdiocese, which encompasses Western Washington, home to 169 parishes, missions and pastoral centers and an estimated Catholic population of roughly 640,000. He succeeds Archbishop J. Peter Sartain, whose resignation Pope Francis accepted Tuesday.
Sartain, citing "ongoing health challenges following a series of spinal surgeries," asked Pope Francis a year ago to appoint a "coadjutor archbishop" to share his duties, according to a news statement from the Archdiocese of Seattle. Etienne, 60, assumed that role in June.
In an interview in the downtown Seattle archdiocese Tuesday afternoon, he allowed he had to figure out how to lead a region of this size. Etienne last served as archbishop of Anchorage, which has 33 parishes and missions and about 32,000 Catholics. While he liked to be in close contact with everyone, he said, "that's not a luxury I'm going to be able to afford here."
He has other challenges as well, reflecting those facing the Catholic Church as whole.
Revelations of sexual abuse by priests -- called a "moral catastrophe" in a statement last year by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops -- has caused a crisis of confidence for many Catholics. U.S. bishops have take striven to become more transparent and accountable, voting in June to set up a hotline for reports of abuse. In 2016, the Seattle Archdiocese released the names of 77 members of clergy it said had credible allegations against them.
But victims' advocates say those measures have not been enough. Meanwhile, reformers have pressed for other changes, including increasing the role of women and lay people. And controversy has flared over the church's teachings on homosexuality and opposition to same-sex marriage.
While open to discussing those issues, and committing to transparency, Etienne said his highest priority was strengthening and extending the faith.
He was born in Tell City, Indiana, and is one of six children, including two brothers who are Catholic priests and one sister who is a Benedictine nun.
He did not initially intend to become a priest, deciding after a post-high school stint managing a clothing store that he wanted to become a "self-made businessman," have a big family and raise horses and beagles, according to the Northwest Catholic profile.
"God eventually started stripping away, piece by piece, my dream to replace it with his," an April profile in the publication Northwest Catholic quoted him as saying.
He became a priest in 1992, served as the pastor of several parishes in the Indianapolis Archdiocese, and was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2009. He went to Anchorage in 2016.
As the archbishop there, Etienne spoke out forcefully about the abuse crisis and launched an independent commission to review the region's files from the past 50 years.
"We want people to know we're not going to hide behind closed doors," he told Alaska TV station KTVA.
Last August, on his blog called "Truth in Love," he also called for bishops to be held accountable for the way they have handled abuse allegations and recommended the creation of a national review board to hear allegations against bishops themselves.
The Vatican chose not to create such a board but this spring established new procedures for dealing with allegations against bishops, Etienne said in the interview Tuesday. Those include setting up a group of lay professionals in each region that will review cases.
"That will be one of my first responsibilities," Etienne said. He said he was satisfied with the new procedures, despite the lack of national review board
"I was barely ten years ordained when the clergy abuse crisis surfaced in the Church in the United States in 2002," he said in his blog post. "It was and remains a very painful time for all the members of the Church, especially those impacted by abuse. In many ways, it is a moment which has not yet concluded."
During a noon Facebook Live on Tuesday, Etienne did not address abuse or other controversies in the church, but focused on the importance of prayer and his desire to help people overcome isolation by discovering a community of faith.
He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, whom he said had been gracious in sharing information and helping him get to know the region.
Hundreds of people from all over the archdiocese came to say goodbye to Sartain as he presided over a mass at St. James Cathedral on Sunday.
"I'm more grateful than I can possibly say," Sartain said in brief remarks, referring to his nine years as Seattle archbishop.
"We find it difficult to let you go," Father Michael Ryan of St. James said in turn. In a letter to the parish, Ryan spoke of Sartain's "deep humility" and "quiet joy."
Others there talked about the archbishop's warmth and his ability to make parishioners feel known and special.
"He knows you by your first name," said Lois Castelli-Leff, who just left a job as an administrative assistant for the chancery to work for a Catholic preschool. "How many archbishops would say, 'Hi Lois?'"
"I think he has extraordinary listening skills," said Jessika Satori, who lives on Vashon Island and belongs to a community of Benedictine sisters.
That came into play, she said, when Sartain was charged with overseeing a Vatican-ordered reform of the largest organization of American nuns. The Vatican had said the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which wanted more autonomy, was promoting "radical feminist themes incompatible with the Catholic faith."
But Sartain did not take a confrontational tone when meeting with the group's leaders, they said afterwards, and he helped broker a reconciliation with the Vatican.
In contrast, he forthrightly opposed a same-sex marriage bill passed by the Washington Legislature. He encouraged -- but did not compel -- parishes to gather signatures for a 2012 referendum that put the matter to voters.
Sartain did not speak much publicly about the abuse crisis, but the archdiocese under him launched a website called "Protect and Heal." On it could be found the list of 77 names, developed after a review of archdiocese files by an outside consulting firm.
This archdiocese was one of the first to release names of alleged abusers, acknowledged Mary Dispenza, Northwest leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). "So he deserves some credit for that," she said.
Still, she said investigations around the country, and serving through SNAP as contact for those abused by nuns, lead her to believe that there are many more members of clergy that could have been listed. For a full accounting, she said, the archdiocese needs to release its records to the public and law enforcement.
She said she was hopeful that a new archbishop would bring those changes.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the time of the "Welcome Mass" on Tuesday.