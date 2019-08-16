HARTFORD, Conn. _ New filings related to the arbitration process involving UConn and former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie show that both sides in the case plan to depose of several more people connected to the program including former standout Jalen Adams and his father.
The sworn statements are linked to the arbitration process involving Ollie and the UConn chapter of the American Association of University Professors and the university. Ollie maintains that the school did not have just cause in firing him from the program and owes him the more than $10 million of his remaining salary.
Motions filed in recent days call for nine people to be deposed of, all of which appear to be granted or on track to be.
The university has requested to depose Adams, who played four years at UConn including three under Ollie, averaged 16.9 points last season before graduating. The Roxbury, Mass., native was recruited by Ollie after playing in high school at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. UConn, the defendant in the case, also seeks to depose of Adams' father, Shawn. The school has also requested depositions of former strength and conditioning coach Travis Illian, former recruit Shawn Olden who went on to play for TCU, Chris Wright who is the stepfather of former recruit James Akinjo, and Brandon Williams, another former recruit.
Illian was hired by Ollie after meeting through mutual friends and he spent four seasons at the school.
The UConn professors union made its own series of deposition requests in recent days: former coaches Karl Hobbs and Raphael Chillious, as well as former associate athletic director Angie Cretors.
The professors union was previously granted the right to depose of former UConn basketball players Ray Allen, Terry Larrier, Sterling Gibbs and Rodney Purvis, as well as former coaches Ricky Moore, Dwayne Killings and Kevin Freeman. Others on the list to be deposed of were former athletic director Warde Manuel, former recruit James Akinjo and his guardian Rachel Kackson, as well as his stepfather Chris Wright, former player development coach Danny Griffin and former audio/visual coordinator Dave Sevush.
Allen has filed a motion, asking a judge to void a UConn subpoena or issue a protective order that would prevent the Hall of Famer from having to turn over documents relating the legal battle. No ruling from a judge has been issued on the matter.
The NCAA charged Ollie earlier this year with three level-one violations and issued a three-year show-cause order after investigating the men's basketball program. The NCAA found Ollie did not fully cooperate in the infractions process and had concerns over management of the program. The program is on a two-year probation and had to vacate victories from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
The violations likely helped UConn's case for firing the coach and not having to pay the $10 million remaining on his contract, but the fight continues. This week the arbitrator in the dispute ruled that Ollie is protected by a union contract, meaning it could be more difficult to prove there was cause for firing the coach.
The case is currently on the court short calendar for Aug. 26.
