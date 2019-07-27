July 27-- Jul. 27--MOXEE -- A new hop sculpture will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Thursday at Moxee City Park on Rivard Road and State Route 24.
The copper sculpture of a hop cone, created by metal artist Primo Villalobos, symbolizes the importance of hops to the Moxee community, according to a news release.
The unveiling comes during the annual Moxee Hop Festival, which serves as a celebration of the city's hop industry and a community fundraiser. A plaque explaining the meaning of the name, A Penny Per Pound, will be displayed by the sculpture. The name pays homage to fall hop harvest and its importance to the community.
The sculpture was made with support from the city of Moxee, the East Valley Community Enhancement Association, Perrault Manufacturing, Mark and Debbie Roy, Poppoff Incorporate and Ken and Donna Perrault. Mark Roy also served as project coordinator.
