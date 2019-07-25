July 25-- Jul. 25--EPHRATA -- Tim Payne wouldn't trade growing up on the Colville Reservation for anything.
The new superintendent of the Ephrata School District was one of seven children who grew up living with his divorced father on his ranch 10 miles outside of town at the far, dusty end of a long dirt road.
Payne's father was "an enrolled member of the Colville" and worked as a diesel mechanic for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and life was fairly hardscrabble.
"We didn't have a lot. Christmas and birthdays were a time to get what you needed for the next go-around," he said. "We were poor by most standards."
That included receiving free breakfast and lunch in the tiny elementary school that served the reservation, he said, playing basketball at the community center and having to spend hours on the bus going to attend middle school and high school in Coulee Dam -- especially on game nights.
"The distance was an added challenge," he said. "I had to deal with that."
But the 51-year-old Payne said that made him resilient and resourceful.
"We were outside a lot," he said. "There weren't electronics. We got whatever the antenna got, which wasn't a lot. I spent a lot of my time out playing with friends."
"I enjoyed growing up on the reservation. It makes me the superintendent that I am," Payne added.
Payne started his career as a middle school teacher, but comes to Ephrata after 18 years as superintendent of the College Place School District near Walla Walla, where he oversaw the construction of that district's very first high school. He said he took the job in Ephrata because he wanted to be closer to his family and because he was impressed with the district's reputation.
"I loved being a middle school teacher," Payne explained. "It's a breed all its own. Not everybody should do it. No two days are the same."
With all the things middle schoolers are dealing with -- friendships, conflicts and raging hormones -- Payne said kids that age "are little sponges" and can learn and do amazing things if guided and coached right.
"I still enjoy going into middle schools," he said. "I enjoy the energy and the climate."
But along the way, Payne said he discovered he liked coaching and working with teachers. Doing that well makes teaching and learning easier and more effective, he said.
"My calling is very much to be a superintendent. I know what I'm supposed to be doing," he said.
Payne started in Ephrata on July 1, and said he's spending most of his time right now "looking, learning and listening" to staff and, once school starts, students, to find out what's important and help shape his vision for the Ephrata schools.
"I'm about kids and learning," he said. "Kids need education, so that's what it's about. That's why we exist."
Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.