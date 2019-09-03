FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ A tropical system off the coast of Africa is likely to become a tropical depression Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It's one of three systems _ and a likely fourth _ beside Hurricane Dorian that are being monitored in the tropics.
The low pressure system off Africa has become better defined, the hurricane center said in Tuesday's tropical weather outlook.
"Associated thunderstorm activity has been increasing and showing signs of organization, and a tropical depression is expected to form later today while the system moves generally northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean," Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart wrote in the outlook.
The system has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next two days.
A tropical cyclone is a storm system rotating around a center of low pressure. Tropical cyclones are classified by their wind speed from tropical depression to tropical storm to hurricane.
A second system _ Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven _ is made up of showers and thunderstorms associated with a large low pressure system. It's located over the west-central Gulf of Mexico, about 200 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico. The system is moving slowly westward and is likely to become a tropical depression in the next day or so.
According to the hurricane center, the system has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days.
A third system several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days and a 30% chance of formation over the next five days, the hurricane center said early Tuesday.
Additionally, a new tropical wave is forecast to emerge off Africa in the far eastern Atlantic by the end of the week. Gradual development of that system will be possible late this week or over the weekend, the hurricane center said.
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):