Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--Yakima's new interim assistant city manager said he's ready to help during an upcoming leadership transition.
Scott Schafer, who has worked for the city since July 1996, accepted the position on Friday after Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore approached him.
"I felt obligated to accept as I want to help out as much as I can," Schafer said. "It's a difficult time for the city of Yakima."
Moore will be leaving for a new job as the Washington State University Extension director in Jefferson County on Aug. 20. Cynthia Martinez, a senior assistant city attorney with the city, will take over temporarily on Aug. 21, while city officials look first for an interim and then a permanent city manager. With this year's election, up to four new council members may be joining city leadership in the upcoming year. The assistant city manager position has been vacant since January.
Schafer, who has been public works director since 2013, said he sees his primary role, for the time being, as supporting Martinez.
"My new role will be to support Acting City Manager Cynthia Martinez," he said. "The time frame for how long I will be in this role has not been determined but will continue until the city finds the right individuals for the positions."
