Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--The halls of Centralia High School were swarming with students early Wednesday morning, all eagerly exploring their new and, even for returning students, completely unfamiliar surroundings.
"It's really maze-like," said senior Karlee Robinson. "It's really nice though. It's really modern."
Jenny Forsberg, who teaches English Language Learners, said she was impressed with the improvements in technology at the school.
"It's really exciting to be a part of this," she said. "Everything's state of the art. They've given us all of the tools we need to take this school to the next level."
Fords Prairie and Jefferson-Lincoln Elementary Schools were completed this summer.
At the elementary schools, the younger students -- in kindergarten through second grade -- are on the bottom floor, while the upper grades and libraries are upstairs. The second floor also has a STEM classroom where teachers can bring their classes for experiments or large projects. The rooms include exposed pipes and wires in the ceiling to teach kids about their building, as well as modern equipment such as 3-D printers.
Fords Prairie's tiny library has also been expanded into a spacious, inviting area.
"I love it," said Librarian Michelle Meyer. "I'm still getting used to how big it is."
While the schools have many of the modern amenities their predecessors lacked, they also pay homage to the past. At Fords Prairie, a bench in the entryway is constructed of one of the old school's structural beams, and a historical boiler door is installed on one of its walls. Eventually, Petersen said, the antique will be used to teach students about Fords Prairie's history.
"There have been at least four schools on this property," he said.
Among many improvements at Fords Prairie was a dedicated lunchroom -- the school previously used its gym as a commons as well, Petersen said.
All of the schools made safety improvements, including locking entryway doors with impact-resistant glass.
"They're designed to slow entry into a building," Petersen said.
The first phase of the like-new remodel and new construction at Centralia High School is mostly done, and remaining work is expected to continue throughout the school year, said Ed Peterson, Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for the Centralia School District.