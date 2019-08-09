Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Reesha Cosby moved to Yakima in 2002 with a plan. She would launch her radio broadcasting career, gain valuable experience and head to a bigger market.
"I was supposed to get my feet wet and move somewhere else," said Cosby, who was 27 when she left Nashville, her hometown.
But plans change. Cosby created a following as an on-air personality, morning show host and producer for several stations. And while she was building up her resume, she was putting down roots. She joined the Junior League of Yakima, focusing on communications and advocacy. She served a term as president of the Junior Leagues of Washington State advocacy committee.
Cosby also joined the boards of the 11th Avenue Ballet School Foundation (Art In Motion) and The Seasons Performance Hall, which she has since left. She joined and remains on the boards of the Yakima Schools Foundation and YWCA Yakima, the largest provider of domestic violence emergency shelter and support services in Yakima County.
She has made many friends along the way. And as the first African American board president of YWCA Yakima in its 110 years, Cosby has made history. Her yearlong term began in July.
"Reesha brings a passion for empowering women that will lead us into the future for years to come. We are excited for her leadership and to celebrate this milestone in our YWCA history," said Cheri Kilty, YWCA executive director.
Honored to join the ranks of "great Yakima women who have made the YWCA part of their lives," Cosby is proud to be the first African American board president and hopes she won't be the last, she said.
"There are many extraordinary black women in Yakima who have created a fine legacy for themselves and their families. I will be working hard over the next year to be a worthy trailblazer in their footsteps and to make a positive mark in our local history books," Cosby said.
"A very special thank you to the exceptional women of the YWCA board who saw something in me that is worthy to be called a leader."
Her service to the YWCA is important. And it's personal. "My grandmother was physically abused by my grandfather," Cosby said. "My parents told me that story."
Cosby never met her grandmother, who had 11 children. She died in the early 1970s in a car wreck, she said.
Before getting involved with the YWCA, Cosby had decided to limit her volunteer work. Her daughter Willow, now 8, is growing up and Cosby's role as a single mother is getting busier. Aimee Yoerger convinced her otherwise, and Cosby joined her on the YWCA board in 2016.
"The mission really spoke to my core," Cosby said of the nonprofit's primary goals of eliminating racism and empowering women. "When I realized I had a chance to help women escape" abusive situations, she changed her mind.
YWCA Yakima was founded in 1909 when several young women decided they needed a place for themselves, according to its website. Yakima philanthropist Alexander Miller donated $80,000 for a site and building that would offer educational and employment opportunities for women, along with rooms for rent.
In 1978 the nonprofit opened a shelter and offered support services for women and children impacted by domestic violence. Its current home at 818 W. Yakima Ave. includes a 14-room emergency shelter with 44 beds for domestic violence victims and their children and 16 transitional housing units that range from one bedroom to three bedrooms.
One of the first steps Cosby took was increasing the size of the board. It's at 25 members, including her, which is the maximum. She strives for an economically and racially diverse board and is glad to be part of the change she wants to see.
She mentioned Eric Silvers, the new president of the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club, who is African American. "Let's step up the game. Let's reflect the community," Cosby said.
As the board president for a nonprofit, reaching funding goals is crucial. In stressing that, Cosby said an announcement on the speaker for next year's Leadership Luncheon, the YWCA's signature fundraising event, will be coming soon.
When she is not working, volunteering and studying for her Realtor's license, Cosby enjoys her time with Willow -- who wants to join her mother in helping change the world -- along with live jazz, wine tasting and traveling.
Years ago, Cosby used the services of the YWCA. She sees her leadership in Yakima's organization as not only the chance to help others, but also give her daughter the tools she needs to recognize and avoid unhealthy relationships and forge a path for herself as a strong, confident woman.
"It's not just about the present; it's about the future," she said.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.