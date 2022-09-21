Hurricane Fiona landfalls in Puerto Rico

A man wades through a flooded street on Tuesday after Hurricane Fiona affected the area in Yauco, Puerto Rico.

 Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

NEW YORK — An estimated 1.2 million homes and businesses remain without power in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the island on Sunday, causing an island-wide power outage for its roughly 3.3 million people.

After hitting Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos, Hurricane Fiona was now heading toward Bermuda and then eastern Canada as a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The storm has killed at least five people.



