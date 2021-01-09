EAST WENATCHEE — A winning Lotto ticket worth $1.7 million and purchased in East Wenatchee was claimed Monday — a week before it would have expired.
The ticket was sold July 15 at Fred Meyer and its buyer, as with all winners, given 180 days to claim his or her prize, according to the Washington Lottery’s website.
The Washington Lottery doesn’t disclose the full names of its winners online.
A spokesman for the lottery said earlier this week it’s not often a seven-figure winner goes unclaimed for so long.
“Every month, we go through all the lottery tickets and see how many outstanding prizes there are,” said Belle Eliason. “ I would say almost 80% of the prizes are roughly around $10,000. It’s pretty rare to have a $1.7 million prize outstanding.”
Ian Dunn contributed to this report.