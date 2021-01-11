EAST WENATCHEE — A $1.7 million Lotto ticket purchased at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee was claimed just a week before it would have expired. According to Lottery spokesman Dan Miller, the winner has not consented to state Lotto officials releasing her name.
The winner claimed the ticket on Jan. 4, just days before the Jan. 11 deadline. The ticket was purchased sometime in July. When a Wenatchee World reporter spoke to a Lottery official on Jan. 4, it was not known that a person had turned in the winning ticket.
Lottery spokeswoman Belle Eliason said last week it was unusual to see such a large ticket go unclaimed for so long.
“Every month, we go through all the lottery tickets and see how many outstanding prizes there are. I would say almost 80% of the prizes are roughly around $10,000. It’s pretty rare to have a $1.7 million prize outstanding,” Eliason said.
While it may seem the Lotto ticket may have been misplaced or lost, Miller said that is not usually the case. When people win a big Lottery prize, they either claim it right away or wait until right before the deadline to claim it.
Miller said he has seen it go that way the past several years. He’s never seen someone just claim their big prize right in the middle of the 180-day window winners have to claim their prize.
“Part of that is, they may have talked to a financial adviser and are setting up a trust for the funds to go into or they could be some financial reasons for setting up accounts and things like that, that they want to do prior to claiming the prize,” Miller said. “That sometimes takes several weeks to set up the way they are looking for.”