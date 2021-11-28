MOSES LAKE — One man was injured after a car allegedly failed to yield to stop traffic outside Moses Lake and struck another vehicle Saturday evening.
The driver, 63-year-old Robert R Heether of Ephrata, was traveling northbound on Highway 17 in a white 2018 Ford F-550 when he failed to yield and collided with a second vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
Heether, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of failing to yield to right away.
The force of collision forced the second vehicle — a 2020 white Toyota Corolla driven by Eric J Espinosa, 35, of Soap Lake — into a third car, states the press release. Espinosa was transported to Samaritan Hospital for injuries. Both Espinosa and Heether's cars were totaled.
The occupants of the third car, including three children under the age of five, were not injured. The car did receive reportable damage, according to the press release.
