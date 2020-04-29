MALAGA — A Malaga man is being held on $1 million bail after he allegedly lunged for a gun during a confrontation with Chelan County deputies.
Authorities say Gustavo Gomez Gutierrez, 54, ran from deputies who witnessed him choking his wife Monday at their home in Malaga and tried to reach a handgun on a nightstand before going for a rifle case nearby, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Deputies were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Margaux Loop and Dixie Lane after a construction site worker reported that Gomez Gutierrez apparently fired a shot into the air or ground.
He told deputies that Gomez Gutierrez came to the site armed with a handgun to complain of dust blowing onto his property, the affidavit said. He didn’t see Gomez Gutierrez fire the handgun.
When deputies arrived at Gomez Gutierrez’s home on the 4200 block of Pendleton Court they spoke with his wife, who was outside, and asked to speak with Gomez Gutierrez, the affidavit said.
She went inside to summon her husband but when she didn’t return promptly a deputy looked through a kitchen window and saw Gomez Gutierrez choking her.
Deputies went inside and chased Gomez Gutierrez into a bedroom where he allegedly attempted to reach a handgun — a deputy pushed him away from it — and then tried to reach a rifle case during an ensuing struggle, the affidavit said.
Gomez Gutierrez’s wife told deputies that when she went inside to retrieve her husband, he told her he did not want to go to jail and they began fighting because she was trying to stop him from shooting at the deputies, the affidavit said.
Gomez Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault (domestic violence) and resisting arrest.
He made a preliminary appearance Tuesday in superior court where bail was set at $1 million. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.