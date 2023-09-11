Littering

TACOMA — One of the biggest issues plaguing Washington state is the large amounts of litter and debris building up on the side of the highways. The Evergreen State is known for its greenery and beautiful landscapes, but to residents, it is also known for its roadside litter.

Washington roadways and interchanges see more than 26 million pounds of litter tossed out or blown onto them every year, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.



