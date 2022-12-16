Tri-Cities — Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.

FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.



