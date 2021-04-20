EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council approved a $4.5 million construction project to improve 4,500 feet of road on 10th Street NE — adding sidewalks, streetlights and bike lanes where there were none, as well as repaving the roadway.
Construction on the road from Eastmont Avenue to Kansas Avenue is expected to begin May 3 and be completed mid- to late-October, according to Tom Wachholder, the city's project development manager.
The city also partnered with the Eastmont School District to build parking near the Eastmont Junior High baseball field, Wachholder said.
During construction, small stretches of the street will be closed and homeowners will still be allowed to get to their property, he said.
Find details about the construction project as well as detour plans here: wwrld.us/public
The East Wenatchee City Council is hosting an online open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to go over the project, detour plans during construction and any questions the public may have.
People can find a link to the virtual open house here: wwrld.us/street