EPHRATA — The Grant County Health District on Thursday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths. The total comes to 167 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Among the 12 deaths, 11 had underlying conditions and were unvaccinated, and another was partially vaccinated. All of the deaths occurred in September, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
The 12 deaths include:
Seven men from Moses Lake. Two in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 70s, and one in his 90s.
Two women from Moses Lake both in their 50s.
A 70-year-old woman from Grand Coulee.
Two men from Quincy. One in his 80s and his 90s.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths to give families time to notify loved ones. The health district also verifies that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate, according to the news release.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, seven in Chelan County and two in Douglas. The total in the two counties is 110 COVID-19 deaths as of Sep. 28.
