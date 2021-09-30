EPHRATA — The Grant County Health District on Thursday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths. The total comes to 167 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Among the 12 deaths, 11 had underlying conditions and were unvaccinated, and another was partially vaccinated. All of the deaths occurred in September, according to a Grant County Health District news release.

The 12 deaths include:

  • Seven men from Moses Lake. Two in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 70s, and one in his 90s.
  • Two women from Moses Lake both in their 50s.
  • A 70-year-old woman from Grand Coulee.
  • Two men from Quincy. One in his 80s and his 90s.

The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths to give families time to notify loved ones. The health district also verifies that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate, according to the news release.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, seven in Chelan County and two in Douglas. The total in the two counties is 110 COVID-19 deaths as of Sep. 28.

