SEATTLE — Labor Day weekend is approaching fast. If you still need to pin down plans, don't panic. Our travel, outdoors and food writers have been exploring the Greater Seattle area and Pacific Northwest all summer. From full weekend trips to daylong adventures, here are some of their latest travel recommendations.
Weekend getaways
Want something more luxurious than camping? These eight lodges offer uniquely Pacific Northwestern charms, from lakeside resorts to treehouse accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.
For the more seasoned adventurers ready to backpack, here are six long-distance hikes in Washington to do before the summer weather fades away.
If you ask outdoors reporter Gregory Scruggs, White Rock in B.C. is the best beach town on the Salish Sea, with relatively warm water, a landmark pier, stunning vistas, delicious fish and chips and more. Here's where to stay and what to do if you go.
Leave your car at home and hop on the ferry for this Vashon Island day trip. You can explore sweeping countryside views, farm-fresh produce and quirky art, all by e-bike.
This Hama Hama Hood Canal adventure makes for one of Seattle's very best — and tastiest — day trips, according to food writer Bethany Jean Clement. The highlights are gorging on extraordinarily fresh oysters and soaking in picturesque scenery.
