NCW — Voters in Washington state’s 12th Legislative District have elected members of the Republican Party exclusively to represent them in both the senate and house seats for the past 50 years.
The last time a Democrat served was in the early 1970s.
The district boundaries have shifted over the years, but records available from the state Legislature list Horace W. Bozarth as the last Democrat from the 12th District to serve in the House of Representatives. He was elected to three terms, serving from 1967 to 1972. He served most of those years with Bob Curtis, a Republican. Bozarth’s seat was then filled by Earl F. Tilly in 1973. Tilly served until 1986.
Before Bozarth, Eric Braun was elected to five two-year terms, serving from 1957 through 1966.
The last Democrat to serve as a 12th District state senator was H.B. “Jerry” Hanna, who served three terms, from 1957 to 1968. He served one term in the House, from 1955 to 1956, before moving to the Senate. At the time, he was the first Democrat to be elected to either the House or the Senate from District 12 since the 1930s.
Hanna’s Senate seat was next filled in 1969 by Bob McDougall, a Republican, who resigned in 1971. George L. Sellar was appointed in 1972 to complete McDougall’s term. Sellar went on to be elected seven times, serving until 2000.