WENATCHEE — A review of the 2021 legislative session and a chance to get some questions answered directly by 12th District Reps. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, are on the agenda for Thursday’s virtual town hall meeting.
The remote event, which starts at 6 p.m., will be conducted using the Zoom platform.
Pre-register at wwrld.us/12townhall. Questions can be submitted in advance at that time. The conference can accommodate the first 500 people. Those registered will receive a follow-up email with a link to join the event.