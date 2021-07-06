13-year-old asking Wenatchee City to change skatepark policies

WENATCHEE — Sam Wagner started skating when he was 5 years old. Today, as a 13-year-old attending Pioneer Middle School, it’s still his favorite thing to do. In fact, he’s at Hale Park skatepark nearly every day.
It’s that love for the sport that motivated him to petition the city to extend the closing time from dusk to 10 p.m. and turn on the lights at the skatepark.
The park opened in September 2019, and lights funded by a state grant were installed in 2020. When they weren’t turned on, Wagner assumed it was because of COVID. Now he's questioning why the lights still aren’t on.
“People decided that the money should go to lights instead of other things, so I think that people think that it's important that skaters have lights there,” he said in an interview with The Wenatchee World. He’s also concerned the lack of lighting is a safety issue.
“In the evenings as soon as the sun goes behind the buildings, it casts shadows on the skatepark obstacles and makes it so hard to see,” Wagner said. “This causes people to get hurt. I have gotten hurt from it myself.”
It’s too hot now to skate during the day, so Wagner and others skate in the evening. The Hale Park skatepark was originally scheduled to open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but last year the city council changed city code to open all parks from dawn to dusk.
Dave Erickson, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the code was changed following a six-month study and public involvement process to review park operational hours and provide additional measures to reduce vandalism and other incidents. Additional changes were also made to environmental design, administrative policies and procedures, and programs.
“We saw significant vandalism, incidents and graffiti occurring in the parks after dark,” Erickson said.
Tina Wagner, Sam’s mom, agrees that there can be troublemakers in the parks at night, but her solution differs from that of the city.
“People that are up to no good are going to be around anyway,” she said. “So why not have light to protect the innocent people?”
Dusk currently falls around 9:40 p.m. — not that far off the original 10 p.m. closing time — but during the fall and winter, the sun sets four or five hours earlier.
“This causes some people to go skate in other places and the whole point of a skatepark is to have a safe place that is designated for skateboarding,” Wagner said in his July 1 letter to the council. “In winter, that would mean that the skatepark would close at 4 p.m. I’m usually still in after-school sports at that time. This really limits the amount of time the park can be used.”
The only lights on in the city parks at night are security lights that remain on all night long, according to Erickson. The only exception is for concerts, movies, and other programs like Apple Blossom that have proper permitting. Only three special events are allowed in a specific park in a calendar year, according to the city’s special event permit packet. At a bare minimum, a permit would require a $190 fee and a $500 damage and cleaning deposit.
“For the skateboard community, it's nearly impossible,” Tina Wanger said. “It's not like a private lacrosse club or the Select (club) soccer team where people are paying dues and there's insurance involved and all that. It just makes it really out of reach.”
Wagner emailed each city council member on June 30, but hasn’t received any responses. He also wrote a letter to the council.
Tina Wanger also posted to Facebook encouraging others to attend the meeting or contact local leaders about the issue. Her initial post was shared over 150 times and has over 80 comments.
Despite their frustrations, Sam and Tina Wagner said their experience with the city has been positive overall and that they are grateful to have the skatepark.
“We all love the skatepark. The city did a great job of making sure we had a high quality park installed and then even installed lights on top of that,” Wagner wrote in his letter. “Lights can only help if they get turned on, so please change your decision about closing the park at dusk and turn on the lights!”