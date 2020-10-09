KENNEWICK — The Benton Franklin Health District reported 14 more deaths from complications of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area on Friday.
The deaths, which happened between July 17 and Sept. 18, were discovered in an audit by the local health district of deaths in the Tri-Cities.
They bring total deaths in the two counties since the start of the pandemic to 185.
Four of the deaths were missed because residents of Benton and Franklin counties were in other counties when they died, and the local health district was not notified of the deaths.
The other 10 were just missed during a hectic two-month period at the health district, with some of its staff out and other staff reassigned to cover other jobs.
Initially, the audit of all deaths back to the start of the pandemic identified 30 more local residents who had positive test results for COVID-19 and had died.
As they do with all deaths, local health officials took a close look at their death certificates and determined that the coronavirus was the direct cause of death for 14 of them, said Nikki Ostergaard, spokeswoman for the Benton Franklin Health District.
The audit was prompted after union organizers said that two workers at Twin City Foods in Pasco had died of COVID-19. The company says there is not information to link their infection to their work at the plant.
The health district found that one of the men who died had been incorrectly reported to be a worker at Tyson Fresh Meats in Pasco.
The other was a migrant worker who was currently living in Benton County, but his family listed his home in Texas for the death certificate. That worker is among the 14 deaths reported by the local health district on Friday.
"The Benton Franklin Health District recognizes the importance of accuracy and transparency in reporting data to our community and stakeholders and regrets the information was missed," Ostergaard said.
"Each one of these numbers is a person in our community and it is important we not only provide all information, but recognize family members are grieving the loss of these individuals," she said.
The health district has a new process in place to perform regular death audits now and to make sure local deaths due to COVID-19 are not missed, she said.