MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total count to 226.
The 14 deaths occurred in November and December 2021, according to the Grant County Health District webpage.
Eleven of the 14 deaths were among the unvaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.
The deaths include:
Residents of Moses Lake, Quincy, Wilson Creek and Soap Lake
The ages include people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s
Twelve of the 14 had underlying health conditions
Twelve men and two women
Two more suspected COVID-19 deaths are still pending, according to the health district. The health district delays announcing COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate.
It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.