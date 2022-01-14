Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total count to 226.

The 14 deaths occurred in November and December 2021, according to the Grant County Health District webpage.

Eleven of the 14 deaths were among the unvaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

The deaths include:

  • Residents of Moses Lake, Quincy, Wilson Creek and Soap Lake
  • The ages include people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s
  • Twelve of the 14 had underlying health conditions
  • Twelve men and two women

Two more suspected COVID-19 deaths are still pending, according to the health district. The health district delays announcing COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate.

It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

