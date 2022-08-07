Purchase Access

KENNEWICK — A second large solar generation project is proposed for a rural area of Benton County before construction on the first one being discussed has begun.

The Hop Hill Solar Project would be built on an 17 square miles on the south face of Rattlesnake Ridge and about seven miles northeast of Sunnyside.



