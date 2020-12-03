EPHRATA — The Grant County Health District is reporting 18 new deaths from COVID-19, most as a result of a Nov. 20 outbreak at long-term care facilities.
The district reported eight new deaths Wednesday and 10 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Grant County to 54.
The majority of the new deaths were residents of long-term care facilities with underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe complications due to a coronavirus infection, the district said.
Fifteen residents lived at centers in Soap Lake, Moses Lake and Ephrata.
- McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center, Soap Lake: a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s.
- Lake Ridge Center, Moses Lake: a female in her 60s, male in his 70s, two males in their 80s and three males in their 90s.
- Columbia Crest Center, Moses Lake: two males in their 70s, two males in their 80s and a male in his 90s.
- Undisclosed long-term care facility in Ephrata: female in her 80s.
Three deaths were not associated with a long-term care facility: a female resident of Moses Lake in her 70s who had underlying conditions; a male resident of Moses Lake in his 80s who did not have underlying conditions; and a female in her 90s who had underlying conditions.
There are an additional four deaths that could be linked to COVID-19 pending a death certificate review, the district said. This includes three from McKay Healthcare and one from Lake Ridge Center.