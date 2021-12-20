MIAMI — Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed.
The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province.
Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the Autoplaza company, whose owner reported the incident to the embassy. They were grabbed Friday while on their way to take care of their immigration documents.
The kidnapping was also confirmed by the Association of Cuban Residents in Haiti. The head of the association, Graciela Limonta, told Cuban news agency Prensa Latina that the kidnappers have already made contact.
The Cuban Embassy said Haitian authorities have been notified. The embassy and Haitian police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to his Facebook page, Abad Reinosa works as a technician for Autoplaza. He previously worked as a mechanic at a Moas nickel mix venture between Cuba and Canada.
In 2019, two Cuban doctors surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández and general medicine specialist Assel Herrera Correa were abducted in the Kenyan border city of Mandera and taken into Somalia by al-Shabab Islamic extremist group. A rescue operation failed and they havent been released.
More than 800 people, both Haitians and foreigners, have been victims of kidnapping in Haiti this year. On Thursday, 11 Americans and one Canadian missionary kidnapped on Oct. 16 finally made it to freedom. One of the hostages and Christian Aid Ministries, their employer, said they escaped their captors. The aid group, based in Berlin, Ohio, would not say whether a ransom was paid for the release of the group, which originally numbered 17.
