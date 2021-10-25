BOISE, Idaho — Boise police have confirmed that two people were killed and four others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday afternoon.
The unnamed gunman was injured during an exchange of fire with police and is in critical condition, Boise police announced Monday evening.
At a news conference, Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee said that a Boise police officer was among the injured, and stressed that the investigation was ongoing. Lee said the suspect in the shooting is in police custody. Neither the suspect nor any of the victims has been publicly identified.
According to Lee, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the mall on North Milwaukee Street at around 1:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday. He said that “events” took place inside and outside the mall, although he did not say exactly where these events happened or their relation to the shooting.
“Shortly after responding on scene, officers encountered an individual matching the suspect’s description, and there was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Lee said.
Lee said the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force will be investigating the officer-involved part of the case, but Boise police will investigate other aspects of the shooting. Boise police later said the task force would be led by the Meridian Police Department.
Lee said Boise police were still working to clear the mall and contact the families of the injured and deceased. He declined to answer specific questions about the incident, citing the investigation into the officer-involved aspect.
“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or the families of those involved or involved themselves,” Lee said.
Boise Towne Square announced on its Facebook page that the mall would be closed to the public Tuesday “in observance and respect for our community.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also spoke at the news conference, extending thanks to first responders and mall employees.
