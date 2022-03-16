YAKIMA — Yakima police arrested a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting outside Eisenhower High School that seriously injured two students Tuesday.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting left an 18-year-old in serious condition and a 16-year-old in critical condition after an altercation around 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside Zaepfel Stadium. Both victims are students at the high school, and the incident appeared to be gang-related, he said.
The suspect from the shooting was arrested, police said Tuesday night. No other suspects were at large, an update said.
Eisenhower, Wilson and Whitney schools had shelter-in-place lockdowns after the incident, according to police and school officials. Parents and guardians were asked to avoid the Eisenhower area and go to Whitney Elementary to meet up with students, police said.
A lockdown at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its clinics lifted around 7 p.m., hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said.
School will resume Wednesday as usual, YSD spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said. YPD will provide extra police presence on the Eisenhower and Davis high school campuses. Additional counselors will also be made available to high school students districtwide.
District Superintendent Trevor Greene addressed the incident in comments to the Yakima school board at its meeting Tuesday evening. He thanked police for their quick and professional response.
“Gun violence is unfortunately an issue that is prevalent across our country, and Yakima is not immune to this issue,” Greene said. “And while we never want to see instances of this nature occur near any school, we are thankful to have trained and responded to this incident in a way that protected the safety of students and staff after the event.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.