People leave flowers, mourn and pray at a makeshift memorial at "The Rock" on the campus of Michigan State University on Feb. 14 in Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened fire at two locations on the campus on Feb. 13, killing three students and injuring several others. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT — The conditions of two Michigan State students who sustained severe injuries in last Monday's mass shooting have been upgraded at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, while three of the students remain in critical condition.

MSU Police and Public Safety released updates on the conditions of the five students on Sunday afternoon.



