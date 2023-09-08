US-NEWS-YOSEMITE-CRACK-FR

Upper Yosemite Fall is seen reflected in river overflow as park officials expect the Merced River to rise due to snow melt, on April 28, 2023, in Yosemite Valley, California. 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A section of Yosemite National Park in central California near a historic hotel has been closed as officials examine a 200-foot crack that opened up on the western side of the Royal Arches formation.

The area of Yosemite Valley includes the Serenity Crack and Super Slide rock climbing areas and also a section of the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail and the eastern portion of the parking area at The Ahwahnee Hotel, which was built 100 years ago.