Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest inside the Green Zone, in Baghdad

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr swim as they protest inside the Republican Palace in the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday.

 Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BAGHDAD — Twenty-two Iraqis were killed on Monday after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a palatial government complex in Baghdad and leading to clashes with backers of rival Shi'ite groups.

Young men loyal to Sadr charged the government headquarters in Baghdad's secure Green Zone, once a palace of dictator Saddam Hussein, and took to the streets outside the area where they skirmished with supporters of rival Tehran-backed groups.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?