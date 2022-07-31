Purchase Access

SPOKANE — A federal grand jury indicted three Eastern Washington residents — including a man from Moses Lake — last week for fraud in obtaining COVID-19 relief money, according to a Department of Justice press release.

"COVID-19 relief programs were designed to lift up our community during crisis, and due to the number of people and businesses that request funding, some deserving small businesses were not able to obtain funding to keep their businesses in operation," said Vanessa Waldref, a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.



