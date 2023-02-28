WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized entering into an interlocal agreement with several other agencies to support a feasibility study for the proposed Regional Sports Complex.
Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas counties, and the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District are also expected to sign off on the agreement, formalizing financial assistance for the $300,000 study.
Meanwhile, the Regional Sports Complex Consultant Selection Subcommittee on Tuesday chose three final consultants out of seven to advance to interviews on March 15.
The three finalists are:
- Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development firm based out of Chicago.
- C.H. Johnson Consulting Inc., another Chicago-based consulting firm.
- BerryDunn, a Maine-based consulting firm.
Officials in the interlocal agreement and others have discussed building an indoor pool, and then a sports complex, possibly in the Wenatchi Landing area, just south of Highway 2/97 in East Wenatchee since last year, when Sen. Brad Hawkins began championing the idea, largely due to the aging Wenatchee pool.
Verbal agreements and several discussions took place for months until officials agreed to a feasibility study late last year and Hawkins introduced a bill for a new public facilities district this Legislative session. The bill, SB 5001, would allow for the possibility of a new, second district to pay for the center, not create one. Under the current PFD law, a one-tenth of 1% sales tax is collected from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan, Rock Island, and Chelan and Douglas counties to fund the Town Toyota Center.
The interlocal agreement for the study was just one step toward the sports complex, which could include an Olympic-sized pool and tennis courts.
This is how much each entity will provide for the feasibility study:
- Greater Wenatchee PFD (which is for the Town Toyota Center), $100,000.
- Chelan County, $50,000.
- Douglas County, $50,000.
- City of Wenatchee, $40,000.
- City of East Wenatchee, $30,000.
- CDRPA, $30,000.
“We're going to fund our share and it's great to get verbal commitments. We think we need to go one step further and have all of us enter into an interlocal agreement that spells that out so it’s clear and concise,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Members of the subcommittee to choose a consultant included Chelan County commissioner Kevin Overbay, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub and Ruben Betancourt, vice-chair of the Hispanic Business Council.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford also attended Tuesday’s meeting to provide additional input into the decision-making process as chair of the steering committee which is overseeing the entire feasibility study. CDRPA public works and capital projects manager Stacie de Mestre attended and is managing the consultant contract.
The subcommittee promptly eliminated three out of the seven applications, citing a misunderstanding of the project’s scope of work and another not going into the expected depth for a project of this size, for example.
The top applicants — such as Hunden and BerryDunn — included a better understanding of the scope of work involved for this project’s feasibility study, or the firm had already completed other projects in the state, according to Overbay. Johnson also had a lot of applicable experience with projects of the complex’s size and scope, Straub said. Crawford and the other members of the subcommittee agreed on the selection behind the three applicants.
De Mestre wrote in an email the consultants were ranked on the following criteria:
- Qualifications of key personnel including sub-consultants.
- Community involvement approach.
- Demonstrated staffing and resource capacity to meet timeline.
- Experience completing studies of comparable scope, budget, and complexity.
- Clarity of proposal.
- Discretionary.
“The committee paid special attention to the consultants’ experience with BOTH aquatics and sports facilities, as well as their ability to perform in depth economic analysis and their community outreach skills/experience,” de Mestre wrote.
The subcommittee also prepared questions in advance of the March 15 interviews. The subcommittee said it was interested if the firm had experience in conducting a study for an area like Chelan and Douglas counties, with a unique rural-urban identity. Other topics of interest included how the firm planned on communicating to all members of the community involved in the study and how it would specifically measure the economic impact of the complex.
Additionally, the subcommittee said it’d like to know if anything might be missing from the scope of work provided in each consultant's request.
After the March 15 interviews, de Mestre said she will negotiate the contract with the winner and return to port commissioners in April for approval. Kuntz said he doesn’t want commissioners to sign a contract before the other five financers sign the interlocal agreement.
The feasibility study is capped at $300,000, unless all six financers agree for more, Kuntz added.