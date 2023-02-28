WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized entering into an interlocal agreement with several other agencies to support a feasibility study for the proposed Regional Sports Complex.

aquatic center (copy)

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana. 

Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas counties, and the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District are also expected to sign off on the agreement, formalizing financial assistance for the $300,000 study.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

